Samsung Galaxy Buds+ specs revealed, will cost $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be announced along with the Galaxy S20 next week and now the specifications for these new headphones have been leaked.

Evan Blass posted a specs sheet for the headphones on Twitter and they are compared with the original Galaxy Buds.

The specs sheet has revealed that the headphone will cost $149, which is $20 more than the normal galaxy Buds.

They will come with a 85 mAh battery and the case will have 270 mAh battery, this will give them up to 11 hours of playtime without the case and 22 hours with the case. They will also support Bluetooth 5.0 and they will have a fast charge feature that will give you 60 minutes of playtime from just 3 minutes of charging.

You can see the full specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in the photo below.

Source Evan Blass

