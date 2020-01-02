Samsung Galaxy S11 may launch as Galaxy S20

We are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S11 some time over the next few month, according to a recent report the handset may launch as the Galaxy S20.

The news comes from Harmless Kark on Twitter who is the founder of smartphone case maker Schnail, we have no idea how accurate this information is.

Interestingly Ice Universe who has a good track record with leaks has also mention the S20 name on Twitter.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

Considering this year is 2020, Samsung may have decided to give their flagship smartphone a new name and the Galaxy S20 could be the name of this years devices.

Samsung is expected to make their Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S11 smartphone official either next month or in early March, as soon as we get some more information on the handsets, we will let you guys know.

