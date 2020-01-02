Samsung Galaxy S10 1080p vs 1440p battery life test (Video)

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones come with a resolution of 1440p, you can also choose to use the handsets at a lower resolution of 1080p.
In theory if you run you handset at a lower resolution it should give you a longer battery life, lets find out what happens when this is tested on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10.
As we can we from the video there is no difference in battery life when running the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 in a 1440p resolution of a 1080p.
As the higher resolution is better for displaying content there really is no reason to set the handset to the lower resolution.
Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff