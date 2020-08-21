Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G land on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G are now available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK.

The handsets are available on a range of contracts with the carrier with prices starting at £67 a month with £29 up front.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (with an incredible triple rear camera set-up – 64MP Telephoto, 12MP Wide & 12MP Ultra Wide – huge 4,300mAh battery and 256GB of built in storage) and the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (with a state-of-the-art 6.9” Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, triple rear camera set-up – 108MP Wide, 12MP Telephoto & 12MP Ultra Wide – and huge 4,500mAh battery) are now available at Vodafone UK (www.vodafone.co.uk) – the UK’s best mobile data network*.



Two new Samsung tablets – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (with Dolby Atmos sound, quad speakers tuned by AKG, an 11” high resolution display and an updated S Pen with extended editing functions) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G (which has the same features as the Tab S7 but with a 12.4” high resolution display and 5G capabilities) are also available – along with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch3.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

