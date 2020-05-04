Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get One UI 2.1 update next month

The One UI 2.1 software update is already available for some Samsung devices, it will be headed to more soon and this will include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

It looks like Samsung is planning to release the One UI 2.1 software update for the Galaxy Note 9 in June, this was apparently recent confirmed by Samsung.

The update will bring a range of new features to the Note 9, the company is apparently working out which features from the update will be made available on the Note 9.

The news was apparently confirmed by a moderator of the Samsung Members community in South Korea, and they also confirmed that the update should be release some time next month. As soon as we get some more information on what will be included in the update and also exactly when it will land, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

