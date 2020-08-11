Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets a new promo video

Samsung has released a new promo video for its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, the video gives us a look at how the latest Note was developed by Samsung.

The video below features Samsung’s designers, developers and engineers that worked to develop this years Galaxy Note smartphone.

Not only is the Galaxy Note one of Samsung’s most powerful and inventive smartphone series, it’s also the line that’s most beloved by its users.

When developing each Note, Samsung conducts countless polls, interviews, tests and trials, and scans hundreds of platforms for user feedback, all in an effort to identify ways to add exciting new facets to the smartphones’ user experience. The Galaxy Note20 series and its powerful innovations are the latest products of this comprehensive process.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

