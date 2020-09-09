Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets $200 discount in the USA

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphone launched last month and now Samsung is already offering discounts on the handsets in the US.

Samsung is now offering a discount of $200 off the price of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and also the Galaxy Note 20 5G.

These prices are for unlocked versions of the handset withough a contract and the deals are available from a range of retailers in the US.

This includes Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, the handsets are available in a range of colors including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.

Source Sammobile

