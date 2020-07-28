Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 European pricing leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

It looks like we have some pricing information for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones in Europe.

The Galaxy Note 20 4G will retail for €999 in Europe, there will also be a 5G version of the handset which will retail for €1099, both models will come with 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available in two models 256GB and 512GB and they will cost €1,349 for the 256GB model and €1449 for the 512GB model.

We also have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, these will retail for €189 in Europe, all of the above devices will be announced at Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August 2020.

Source Mysmartprice

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

