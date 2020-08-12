Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Enterprise Edition announced

Samsung has announced a new version of their Galaxy Note 20 smartphone in Germany, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Enterprise Edition .

They have also announced an Enterprise Edition version of the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet and they come with one year of Samsung Knox Suite and four years of maintenance updates.

Samsung Electronics is expanding its B2B portfolio with two new devices for mobile business solutions: the Galaxy Note20 5G Enterprise Edition and the Galaxy Tab S7 Enterprise Edition. In addition to the usual features of the Enterprise Edition, smartphones and tablets also contain a free Knox Suite for one year 1 – the new end-to-end solution with four services 2 of the mobile security and device management solution from Samsung. The typical Note S Pen in ergonomic design and the Samsung Notes app enable high productivity on the go or in the home office. The devices will be available in Germany from mid-September 2020.

These new Enterprise Edition devices will launch in Germany in September, there are no details as yet on when they will land in other countries.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

