Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on AT&T gets Android 11

Mobile carrier AT&T has released the Android 11 software update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone on their network.

The update comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.0 and it also comes with the latest security updates for Google’s Android OS.

The update includes Google’s security patch for Android for the month of January and Android 11 brings a wide range of new features to the handset.

Update software

Make sure your device is fully charged and connected to Wi-Fi. Swipe down from the Notification bar and select Settings. Scroll to and select Software update, then Check for updates. Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the update. The device automatically restarts once the new software successfully installs.

The update is now available as an over the air update for the Galaxy NOte 10+, you can find out more information about the update over at AT&T.

Source AT&T, Droid Life

