Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets official in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now official in India, the handset will be available from the 3rd of February 2020.

There are two models launching, one with 6GB of RAM which will cost Rs 38,999 and the other with 8GB of RAM which will cost Rs 40,999.

The handset is designed to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S10 and it comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 24000 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a range of high end cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 12 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

Source Sammobile

