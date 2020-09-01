Samsung Galaxy M51 gets official, lands September 10th

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M51 for some time, the handset was made official yesterday and it will launch on the 10th of September in India.

The Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and the device is powered by A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor.

The new Galaxy M51 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it also features a mciroSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging and it features a rabge of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

