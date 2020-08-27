Samsung Galaxy M51 appears on Google Play Console

It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone, the device was recently spotted on the Google Play Console.

The handset will launch in India next month and the recent listing confirms some of the handsets specifications.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy M51 will feature a Snapdragon 730 processor and come with 8GB of RAM, it will also come with 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the device there will apparently be an 8 megapixel camera and on the back there will be a quad camera setup. We only know details on two of the four rear cameras, a 64 megapixel sensor for the main camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus two more cameras.

As soon as we get some details on the exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

