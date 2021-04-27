Samsung Galaxy M42 5G spotted on Google Play

A yet to be announced Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console, the handset is expected to be made official tomorrow, we have heard a number of rumors about the handset previously.

The device is apparently based on the Galaxy A42 5G and it will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor and a HD+ display and it will apparently feature 6GB of RAM and a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display.

The new Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will have Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the handset will also comes with a 48 megapixel main camera.

Those are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information on the device, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals