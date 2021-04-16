Samsung Galaxy M42 launching April 28th

Samsung is going to launch a new smartphone in India on the 28th of April, the Samsung Galaxy M42 and the handset will apparently retail for around $270 to $330.

We previously heard a number of specifications on the handset which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

It is also rumored to come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also feature 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The device will come with a 6.6 inch super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution and it will feature a 20 megapixel Selfie camera.

On the back of the handset there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapiel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro camera. We will have full details on the device when it is made official on the 28th of April.

Source Sammobile

