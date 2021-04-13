Samsung Galaxy M42 5G coming this month with Snapdragon 750G

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone for some time, now it would appear that the device will launch this month.

According to a recent report the handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it will retail for about $265 to $335.

We previously heard that the device would come with a 6000 mAh battery and it is also rumored to feature a 64 megapixel main camera and 128GB of storage.

Those are the only details we know about the device so far, as soon as we get some more information, including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

