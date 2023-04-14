Samsung Galaxy M14 5G headed to India next week

The new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone was made official recently and now Samsung has revealed that the device is headed to India next week. The handset will retail for around INR 14,000 or about $170, the exact pricing has yet to be confirmed.

As a reminder the handset comes with an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and you can choose from 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels the device features a 6000 mAh battery and it comes with 15W fast charging.

The handset has a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device will be available in a choice of three colors, Navy Blue, Silver and Light Blue, we will have more details on how much the handset will cost when it goes on sale in India next week.

Source GSM Arena





