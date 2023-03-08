Samsung Galaxy M14 5G unveiled

Samsung has unveiled a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, and the handset is launching in Ukraine.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G apparently has similar specifications to the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, the device features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and it has a 6000 mAh battery and 15W charging.

The new Galaxy M14 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras there are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors, Light Blue, Silver, and Navy Blue. Pricing for the handset starts at UAH 8,299 which is about $222.

Source GSM Arena





