Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone gets official

Samsung has launched a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the device has been listed on the company’s website in the UAE.

The Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution, the handset is powered by an octa core processor.

The device also comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of includes storage, if you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the front there is an 8 megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear camera include a 13 megapixel camera with a f/1.7 lens, a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera with an f/2.2 lens and a a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also come with a 5000 mAh battery, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals