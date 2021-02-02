Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and we have more details about the device.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is launching in India and it will be available from the 9th of February through Amazon, it will retail for INR 6,799 which is about $93 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display with a HD+ resolution and the device features a MediaTek MT6739W processor and a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

The Galaxy M02 comes with 32GB of included storage, if you need some more there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset features a 5 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and a 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos.

Source Amazon, GSM Arena

