Samsung Galaxy M02 launching February 2nd

Samsung launched the Galaxy M02s earlier this month and now there is another version of the handset on the way, the Samsung Galaxy M02.

The Galaxy M02 will apparently be a more affordable version of the M02 and Samsung have revealed some of the specifications on the device.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display and it will feature a HD+ resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Those are the only details that Samsung have confirmed for the handset so far, it is also rumored to come with a MediaTek MT67939W processor and a 13 megapixel main camera plus a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front there will apparently be a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

