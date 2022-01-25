Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 gets bluetooth certification

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker and now it looks like the device is closed to launch.

The original Samsung Galaxy Home Mini launched back in 2020 and there is a new model on the way which will get a number of upgrades.

The new version of the Galaxy Home Mini speaker recently received Bluetooth certification, the device was listed with the model number SM-V320 and it will come with Bluetooth 5.2. The device will come with Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant like the previous model.

As yet there are no details on what upgrades in terms of hardware and software this new Samsung Galaxy Home speaker will get over the first-generation version.

We heard earlier that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on the 9th of February 2022. We are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones at this event and the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet range as well. It looks like Samsung will unveil some other new devices as well including this new Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker.

We wonder if Samsung will offer their new Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker in some bright colors like Apple recently did with their HomePod Mini.

Source Mysmartprice

