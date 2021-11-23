New HomePod Mini Color options now available in the UK

The new color options for the HomePod Mini were available in the USA earlier this month and now they are also available in the UK.

From today there are a total of five different colors you can choose from for the HomePod Mini, this includes orange, yellow, blue, white, and space gray.

At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovation to deliver unexpectedly big sound for a speaker of its size. Using computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience and deliver peak performance, HomePod mini fills the room with rich 360-degree audio that sounds great from every angle. With multiple HomePod mini speakers, users can play the same music throughout the house, a different song in every room, or create a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience.

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, thousands of radio stations, and popular music services like Pandora, Deezer, and others, providing entertainment for everyone.1 When listening to music or podcasts, or taking a phone call, users can seamlessly hand off the audio without missing a beat by bringing their iPhone close to HomePod mini.2

You can find out more details about Apple’s HomePod Mini over at their website at the link below, they are available for £89 in the UK.

Source Apple

