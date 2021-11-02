Apple HomePod Mini new colors are now available

Apple recently announced that its HomePod Mini would be available in some new colors and these have gone on sale today.

The HomePod Mini is now available in a total of five different colors, the existing white and space gray colors are joined by orange, yellow and blue.

Apple today announced HomePod mini is now available in yellow, orange, and blue, giving users more ways to express their personality and style in any space. These new colors, along with white and space gray, feature color-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable, for only $99. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovation to deliver unexpectedly big sound for a speaker of its size. Using computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience and deliver peak performance, HomePod mini fills the room with rich 360-degree audio that sounds great from every angle. With multiple HomePod mini speakers, users can play the same music throughout the house, a different song in every room, or create a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience.

You can find out more information about the new colors for Apple’s HomePod Mini over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

