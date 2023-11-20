Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch leaked

Some photos and details on the new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch have been leaked, the device will apparently be slightly larger than the current Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch and it will also have a bigger display.

Samsung will be launching this new smartwatch next year along with their Galaxy S24 smartphone, this is expected to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2024, probably either January or February.

The leaked photos have revealed that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy smartwatch will be available in a choice of three colors, Black, Grey, and Gold, and as we can see from the photo above they will come with matching straps.

The new Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch will have a larger rectangular display and it will also feature slimmer bezels than the current device, the display is apparently larger than the current model, although we do not know the exact size.

We can also expect other upgrades over the current device, this should include a new processor, more RAM, and probably more storage than the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch, including a full list of specifications and also details on when the device will launch, we will let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles



