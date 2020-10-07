The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was made official in early September, the device previously launched in the UK and now it is launching in South Korea.

The new Galaxy Fit 2 will be available in south Korea from tomorrow and the fitness tracker will retail for 49,000 won which is about $43.

Galaxy Fit 2’has completed a stylish design by applying 3D glass to a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display, and it is thin and light, providing a comfortable fit.

In addition,’Galaxy Fit 2’automatically measures five exercise records such as walking, running, and rowing machine, and it can record over 90 different types of exercise such as swimming, cycling, and Pilates, so it is the best fitness management for all people who love sports. Provide experience.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 headed to South Korea tomorrow over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

