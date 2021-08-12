Samsung Galaxy F62 expected to launch in Q1 2021

According to a recent report production of the new Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone has started in India.

The handset will apparently be launching in quarter one of 2021 and it will apparently be one of Samsung’s slimmest smartphones.

The device will come with a Samsung Exynos 9825 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM, it is expected to be offered with a range of storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will feature an AMOLED display, the exact size and resolution is not known as yet it will apparently either be 6.5 or 6.7 inches.

As soon as we get some more information about the new Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone and when it will launch we will let you guys know.

Source 91 Mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals