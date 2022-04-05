Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung is planning to add another smartphone to their lineup as the new Galaxy F13 has recently been benchmarked.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 recently appeared on Geekbench and the listing has revealed some information about the device.

The new Galaxy F13 is apparently based on the Galaxy A13 and the handset is listed on Geekbench running Android 12 and featuring a Samsung Exynos 850 processor. The handset was listed with 4GB of RAM, it may also launch with some other RAM options.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will also come with Android 12 and a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W charging.

Other specifications on the Galaxy F13 smartphone will include a single front-facing camera and four cameras on the back. The four rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Galaxy F13 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, including a release date for the device, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

