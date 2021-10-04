Samsung Galaxy devices can unlock the Genesis GV60 with a secure digital car key

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy devices can now unlock the Genesis GV60 with a secure digital car key.

The Samsung Digital Key can be used on your Galaxy smartphone to unlock and lock the Genesis GV60, it can also be used to start the engine and sound the horn.

Samsung’s digital key is powered by advanced UWB technology, a short-range, wireless communication protocol that uses radio waves to operate, much like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. However, UWB transmits radio waves at a much higher frequency, enabling highly accurate spatial awareness and directional capabilities that allow mobile devices to understand their surroundings better.

UWB enables passive entry, so you can say goodbye to digging through your pockets and bags in search of your keys. You’ll be able to lock and unlock your car, start the engine, open the trunk and even activate personalized settings like adjusting your seat and mirror position before you enter the car—all through your smartphone and without pushing a button. If you’re lending your car to a friend or family member for a short period, you can easily share the digital key and even set a time limit on how long the shared key will be available to them4.

