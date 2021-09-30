New Genesis GV60 luxury EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60 which is a new luxury EV, the car comes with a coupe style design. The car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

The new Genesis GV60 will be available in a choice of three different models, the top model will come with all wheel drive and 429 horsepower.

“The GV60 is the first dedicated EV model with the most dynamic design, representing Genesis’ electrification. It will set a new standard for luxury electric vehicles with a powerful driving performance and various key features based on interactions with customers,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis brand.

“The GV60 is a symbolic model that materializes the unique values and the sensibilities that Genesis stands for. It offers a satisfying experience to our customers who want something valuable, but different,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis brand.

The GV60 is a high-performance electric vehicle with a sleek and athletic coupé crossover utility vehicle (CUV) design that is expands Genesis’ ‘Athletic Elegance’ design identity into the sustainable luxury space.

You can find out more details about the new Genesis EV over at genesis at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Genesis

