Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro appear at the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to launch early news year with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones.

The headphones have recently received certification at the FCC, this suggests that Samsung is getting ready to launch them.

The device was listed at the FCC with the model number SM-R190 and these new headphones will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a range of other features.

Samsung are expected to launch these new ‘Pro’ headphones with their new Galaxy S21 flagships, there will be three version of the S21 in the range, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

Rumors have suggested an earlier launch for next years devices and we are expecting them to land in either January or February of 2021.

Source Tizenhelp

