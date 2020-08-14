Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones and now we get to find out how they compare to the Apple AirPods Pro.
MacRumors has put together a great video comparing the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro.
There is a price difference between the two devices, the new Galaxy Buds Live retail for $179 and the Apple AirPods Pro retail for $249.
As we can see from the video the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look good from the video and could be an alternative to the AirPods Pro.
Source & Image Credit: MacRumors