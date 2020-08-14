Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones and now we get to find out how they compare to the Apple AirPods Pro.

MacRumors has put together a great video comparing the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro.

There is a price difference between the two devices, the new Galaxy Buds Live retail for $179 and the Apple AirPods Pro retail for $249.

As we can see from the video the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look good from the video and could be an alternative to the AirPods Pro.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Filed Under: Android News, Apple

