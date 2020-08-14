Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones and now we get to find out how they compare to the Apple AirPods Pro.

MacRumors has put together a great video comparing the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is a price difference between the two devices, the new Galaxy Buds Live retail for $179 and the Apple AirPods Pro retail for $249.

As we can see from the video the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look good from the video and could be an alternative to the AirPods Pro.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals