Samsung Galaxy Buds Live taken apart by iFixit (Video

Samsung recently launched their new wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and now we get to find out what is inside these new headphones in a teardown from iFixit.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features of the new Galaxy Buds Live headphones and also how they are constructed.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live (AKA Galaxy Beans) are the newest buds on the block, featuring a new open sound design, active noise cancellation, and up to 6 hours of battery life. Previous Galaxy Buds have been among the most repairable we’ve seen, so we’re curious to see what compromises their engineers may have had to make to bring this new form factor to life. Hopefully these things aren’t just full of glue.

You can find out more information about what was found inside these Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones over at iFixit at the link below.

