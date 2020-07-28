Samsung Galaxy Buds Live owners manual leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be made official at Samsung Unpacked next month, we have already heard a number of specifications on these new headphones and now we have some more information on them.

The owners manual for the new Galaxy Buds Live have leaked and this has revealed that the new headphone will come with Active Noise Cancellation.

We previously heard that the new Galaxy Buds Live would come with the SM-R180 model number and they are rumored to have a three microphone setup and 12mm dynamic drivers.

We will have more information about these new Galaxy Buds headphones when they are made official at Samsung Unpacked next month, this will take place on the 5th of August.

Source Tizenhelp

