Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 shown off on video

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are now official and now we get to find out more details about Samsung’s latest headphones in a new video.

The video below from UrAvgConsumer gives us an unboxing and a review of the new Galaxy Bug 2 headphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 headphones come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and they have a number of upgrades over the previous headphones.

The new Galaxy Buds headphones come in a choice of four different colors, Graphite, Olive, Lavender and White.

The headphones come with a total of 3 microphones and they come 7.5 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours with the charging case as standard.

If you use the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature then the headphones will last for up to 5 hours of playback on their own or 20 hours of playback with the charging case.

The new Galaxy Buds look impressive from the video, they are now available to buy for $149.99. They could end up being a popular device for Samsung as they come with ANC at a lower price than some other devices like Apple’s AirPods Pro which cost $249.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

