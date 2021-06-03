Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G get official

Samsung has launched its latest notebooks, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, both devices come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen2 and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

The Galaxy Book Go comes with LTE and the Galaxy Book Go 5G comes with 5G connectivity, there is a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

With thin and light designs featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, providing rich soundscape, Galaxy Book Go series devices can adapt to the perfect angle for watching movies on the way to a weekend getaway or for reviewing work with a colleague during an onsite work visit. For students, its long-lasting battery makes it the ideal companion for every class, ensuring you always have access to the assignments and online resources you need—whether you’re taking notes at a lecture, or studying late at the library. Plus, its military-grade durability3 ensures that its thin and mobile design stands up to repeated daily use.

The new Galaxy Book comes with a 14 inch TFT display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 720p HD camera and a 42.3w battery and 25W fast charging.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G and Galaxy Book Go 5G over at Samsung at the link below. The WiFi and LTE model will launch this month for $349.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals