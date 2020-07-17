Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G launched in Thailand

Samsung is launching their Galaxy A71 5G smartphone in Thailand, the handset will retail for 9,990 baht, which is about $630 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a Samsung Eynos 980 mobile processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy A71 5G is also equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging and the device has a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup which features a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

