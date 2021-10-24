Samsung Galaxy A53 to come in four colors

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone, the handset will apparently be available in a choice of four colors.

The four color options for the new device will include light blue, orange, white and black, the handset will apparently launch in the first quarter of 2022.

The new Samsung Galaxy A53 is rumored to come with the same 64 megapixel main camera that is used in the Samsung Galaxy A52, it is not clear as yet what other upgrades the device will get.

As a reminder the Galaxy A52 comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. The handset also hasn a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

As yet there are no details on what other updated the new Galaxy A53 will come with over the Galaxy A52, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source GalaxyClub, GSM Arena

