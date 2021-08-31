Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G lands on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in the UK earlier this month and now the handset is available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK.

The device is available to buy on a range of contract with the carrier and prices for the handset start at £21 a month with a £19 up front cost.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with 6.5” Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, quadruple rear camera set-up (64MP, 12MP, 5MP & 5MP) & 128GB memory – is now available to pre-order at Vodafone (www.vodafone.co.uk). Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G before 5 October 2021 can claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live Black worth £159.

The Samsung device is available with Vodafone EVO plans, the new flexible mobile offering that makes the latest smartphones easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, and choose over how long they want to pay the rest off – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Furthermore, customers can enjoy the reassurance of flexible early upgrades from 12 months.



The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G can be purchased for just £21 per month*** (£19 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone and range of contracts over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals