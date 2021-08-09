Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G appears at Bluetooth SIG

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is getting closer to launch as the handset has appeared at the Bluetooth SIG.

The device recently appeared in some benchmarks which revealed some of its specifications and now it has received it Bluetooth certification.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was listed on the Bluetooth SIG with three model number, SM-A528B, SM-A528B_DS, and SM-A528N.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM, we are expecting there to be multiple storage options for the device.

Other rumored specifications for the device will include a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that will come with a 90HZ refresh rate and will feature a Full HD+ resolution. The handset will come with Android 11 and it will have a 4500 mAh battery and will feature fast charging.

It is not clear as yet on exactly when Samsung will make their Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone official. Samsung are holding Samsung Unpacked this week on the 11th of August, we are not expecting to see the device at that event.

Samsung will be announcing a range of new devices at this weeks press event, this will include the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We are also expecting to see a number of other new devices at the event.

Source GSM Arena

