Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted at TENAA

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is closer to launch as the handset was recently spotted at TENAA.
TENAA is China’s equivalent of the FCC and this suggests that we are closed to the launch of the device, it should land some time soon.
We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphones would come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will come with four rear cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera.
It is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor, it is not clear as yet how much RAM and storage the device will have.
Source Gizmochina
Image Credit Voice
