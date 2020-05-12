Samsung Galaxy A51 taken apart by iFixit

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy A51 in the US smartphone and now iFixit have taken the handset apart.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features an Exynos 9611 processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 32 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup wot one 48 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

When iFixit take a device part they give it a score of between 1 to 10 in order to determine how easy a device is to repair. 1 means it is very difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair. The Samsung Galaxy 51 score 4 out of 10 which means the device is difficult to repair, you can see more details at the link below.

