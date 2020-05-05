Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 now available in the US

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has been available in the US with various mobile carriers, it recently landed on AT&T and now the unlocked version of the handset is available to buy.

The unlocked Galaxy A51 is being sold direct by Samsung on their website and also by Amazon, the device is available for $229.99 and it is compatible with Verizon, AT&T and Sprint.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, processing is provided by an Exynos 980 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a range of cameras, this include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup wot one 48 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy A51 over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is now available to buy.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals