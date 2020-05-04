Samsung Galaxy A51 lands on AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available with AT&T in the US, the handset is available for $399.99 or for $13.34 a month.

The device comes with a Samsung Exynos 980 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The handset features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it also comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a four camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, there is also a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera. YThe handset also come with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, plus Android 10.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone over at AT&T at the link below.

Source AT&T, Engadget

