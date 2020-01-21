Samsung Galaxy A51 coming to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is headed to the major carriers in the US, according to a recent report it is headed to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint.

The handset was made official at the end of last year and it will come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611, it also comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, and comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging. The handset also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel, one 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras. As yet there are no details on exactly when it will land on the major US carriers.

Source Sammobile

