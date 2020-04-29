Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands in South Korea May 7th

Samsung has revealed that their recently announced Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone will launch in their home country next month.

Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the handset in South Korea from today and then the device will go on sale in South Korea on the 7th of May. The handset will cost 572,000 won which is about $470 at the current exchange rate.

As reminder the Galaxy A51 5G comes with a Samsung Exynos 980 processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The handset features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a range of high end cameras.

The cameras include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and quad rear cameras, these include a 48 megapixels, 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in a choice of colors that will include Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Pink, and Prism Cube White, you can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source Samsung

