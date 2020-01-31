Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets benchmarked

We are expecting to sew a number of new phones from Samsung over the next few months, one of them will be the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The new Galaxy A51 5g recently popped up on Geekbench and the device is listed with the model number SM-A516N.

The handset will come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10 and it is listed withj a Samsung Exynos 980 processor.

The handset is also listed with 6GB of RAM, those are the only specifications we know about the handset so far.The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch Infinity O display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

We are also expecting it to come with quad rear camera with a 48 megapixel, 12 megapixel and dual 5 megapixel cameras. On the front its is expected to feature a 32 megapixel Selfie camera.

As soon as we get some details on the full specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone we will let you guys know.

Source MySmartprice

