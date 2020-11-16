Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launched in Thailand

Samsung is launching its A42 5G smartphone in more countries, the latest country to get the device is Thailand.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Delivering innovations that will revolutionize people’s lives with 5G technology with the Galaxy A42 5G , users will be able to enjoy communication through a connection that Fast and powerful in a mid-range smartphone With its ability to download and upload high-definition content over 5G networks that support up to 3,700 Mbps [1] , this smartphone will make the experience of watching The high definition live streaming has changed significantly. With clear real-time images without lag or even quick downloads of movies, series, video clips, major sports matches in seconds.

The device also features a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

You can find out more information about the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals