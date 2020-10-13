Samsung Galaxy A42 5G infographic confirms the specs

Samsung recently announced their new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone and now Samsung has released an infographic with the full specifications for the handset.

The handset is launching in the UK and also some other countries, the device will retail for £349 in the UK when it goes on sale.

The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest device in the innovative Galaxy A series set to bring new mobile experiences to users thanks to the inclusion of next-generation 5G technologies. Available in a sleek array of eye-catching colors, the Galaxy A42 5G features a Super AMOLED Display, Quad Camera, and other leading Galaxy A innovations so that users can do more in the new era of mobile connectivity.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals