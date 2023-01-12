Samsung Galaxy A34 5G gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, and the handset has recently been benchmarked.

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarks and this has confirmed some of the specifications of the device.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-A346B, the device is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of RAM and storage.

This will include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The handset listed on Geekbench had 6GB of RAM.

Other specifications on the new Galaxy A34 5G will include a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone will come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 25W charging. As soon as we get some details on a launch date and pricing, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals